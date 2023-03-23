By Hyunsu Yim SEOUL (Reuters) – A zebra escaped from a zoo in the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday and wandered the streets of a residential district for three hours before being caught and taken home.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Shines as Coinbase Grapples with SEC - March 23, 2023
- Stop, there’s a zebra crossing! Escaped beast roams Seoul streets - March 23, 2023
- Bank of England Raises Interest Rates to Highest Level in Over a Decade Amid Inflation Concerns - March 23, 2023