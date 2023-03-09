By Noemie Olive PARIS (Reuters) – Strike action cut power to the large sports arena Stade de France and to some of the construction work for the 2024 Olympic village in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, union officials said on Thursday.
