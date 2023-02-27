BERLIN (Reuters) – More than 300 flights at Germany’s Duesseldorf and Cologne Bonn regional airports were grounded by a 24-hour strike by the Verdi trade union on Monday, the airports said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China has always maintained communication with all sides including Ukraine – foreign ministry - February 27, 2023
- Strikes at German regional airports ground 300-plus flights - February 27, 2023
- Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9 - February 27, 2023