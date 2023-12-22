The revised GDP coupled with today’s PCI inflation index has increased optimism by investors that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a larger amount than revealed in the Federal Reserve’s “dot plot.”
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Strong Gains in Gold as the PCI Index Comes in Below Economic Predictions - December 22, 2023
- Crucial Signals: Gold’s Weekly Breakout and Potential High Targets - December 22, 2023
- Chart Analysis Points to Natural Gas Advance, Bulls Gain Momentum - December 22, 2023