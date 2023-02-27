By Daina Beth Solomon and Ted Hesson MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Dozens of migrant families are splitting up at Mexico’s northern border as they struggle to secure U.S. asylum appointments on a government app beset by high demand and persistent glitches, migrants and advocates say.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Struggling with US asylum app, migrant families split at border - February 27, 2023
- NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Rebound After Friday’s Sell-Off - February 27, 2023
- US watchdog to audit Buttigieg government jet use - February 27, 2023