FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro zone dropped by the most on record in March but growth in core prices accelerated, Eurostat data showed on Friday, likely strengthening the case for more interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nepal PM names new finance minister amid economic woes - March 31, 2023
- Stubborn inflation keeps ECB on course for more rate hikes - March 31, 2023
- Oscar Pistorius seeks parole decade after killing girlfriend - March 31, 2023