KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Heavy gunfire has been heard south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters, following days of tension between the army and a powerful paramilitary group that has sparked warnings of a confrontation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in apparent coup bid - April 15, 2023
- After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor to start regular output on Sunday - April 15, 2023
- France’s Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests - April 15, 2023