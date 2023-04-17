By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United States on Monday called for a ceasefire in Sudan as the capital was bombarded for a third day in deadly fighting between rival military factions that threatens to derail the nation’s stumbling shift from autocracy
