By Michel Rose and Alistair Smout PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, hoping to deepen their co-operation over migration and Ukraine and cement a new start between the countries after years of Brexit rows.
