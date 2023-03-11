By Erikas Mwisi Kambale MUKONDI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Residents of Mukondi village in eastern Congo inspected the burnt-out remains of their homes on Friday and told how they fled for their lives as rebels cut the throats of people around them.
