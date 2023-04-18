TOKYO (Reuters) – The suspect who threw a smoke bomb toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a record of seeking damages from the government, claiming he was unfairly barred from running for the Upper House election, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Suspect in attack on Japan PM had sued govt over election – Yomiuri - April 17, 2023
- K-pop star BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service -media - April 17, 2023
- Dollar firm on Fed rate hike view, focus on China data - April 17, 2023