BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 19 people and burned a medical facility in a raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Sunday morning, two regional officials and a resident said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Suspected Islamist militants kill 19 in another village raid in east Congo - March 12, 2023
- Iran says initial deal reached with US for prisoner swap - March 12, 2023
- Greeks rally over train crash, labour unions gear for more walkouts - March 12, 2023