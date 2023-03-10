By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK (Reuters) – Traders piled in to defensive options on bank stocks on Friday, a day after a tumble in the shares of SVB Financial Group sparked worries over the lender’s stability and fueled a rout in the sector.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Former owner of Portugal’s TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes - March 10, 2023
- SVB debacle sparks rush to defensive options on fears of contagion - March 10, 2023
- GM explores using ChatGPT in vehicles - March 10, 2023