By Patrick Wingrove (Reuters) – The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank will leave early-stage biotechnology companies with a funding void, investors and analysts said on Monday, but larger, publicly-traded drug companies should escape unscathed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants - March 13, 2023
- UK’s Hunt sets out English ‘investment zones’ ahead of budget - March 13, 2023
- Texas judge sets hearing in case seeking to ban abortion pill nationwide - March 13, 2023