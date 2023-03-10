(Reuters) – Shares of SVB Financial Group tumbled 40% in premarket trading on Friday, piling on to steep losses logged a day earlier after the embattled lender’s plans for a capital-raise fueled concerns about the strength of its balance sheet.
