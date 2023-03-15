STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.9 percent in February from the previous month and were up 9.4 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Wednesday.
