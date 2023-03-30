By Noele Illien ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s authorities revealed the interest rates Credit Suisse and UBS will pay for the 250 billion Swiss franc ($273.31 billion) emergency lifeline the Swiss banks have been offered.
