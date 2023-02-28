BERLIN (Reuters) -Credit Suisse “seriously breached its supervisory obligations” in connection with its business relationship with financier Lex Greensill and his companies, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA concluded on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Magnit opens first ‘hard discount’ stores - February 28, 2023
- Swiss watchdog finds Credit Suisse ‘seriously breached’ obligations in Greensill affair - February 28, 2023
- China foreign minister Qin Gang to attend G20 foreign ministers’ meeting - February 28, 2023