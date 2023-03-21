UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse, with the full write-down of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds, underscores Switzerland’s financial-sector risks and the degree to which they are mitigated by robust regulation and public finances.
- Switzerland: UBS-Credit Suisse Takeover Highlights Long-standing Financial-sector Contingency Risk - March 21, 2023