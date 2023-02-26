DAMASCUS (Reuters) – A delegation of senior Arab parliamentarians met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday, another sign of thawing ties after more than a decade of isolation over the conflict in Syria.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Any China lethal aid to Russia would come at real costs, U.S. says - February 26, 2023
- Syria’s Assad meets senior Arab lawmakers in Damascus - February 26, 2023
- Factbox-Migrant arrivals in Italy on the rise, despite high danger - February 26, 2023