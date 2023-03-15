(Reuters) – Telecom operator T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday it will acquire Ka’ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile, for as much as $1.35 billion.
