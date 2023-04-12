By Ben Blanchard TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that her recent overseas trip, which included the United States, showed the world Taiwan’s determination to defend freedom and democracy, even as the prompted China to stage war games around the island.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Taiwan determined to safeguard freedom, democracy, President Tsai says - April 11, 2023
- Goldman Sachs to enter transaction banking business in Japan - April 11, 2023
- XRP Under Pressure after Latest Filing in the SEC v Ripple Case - April 11, 2023