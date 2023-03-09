TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen plans to stop off in Los Angeles and New York as part of a visit to Central America, a government minister said on Thursday, a sensitive itinerary Tsai’s office has yet to confirm.
