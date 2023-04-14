TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Friday it had not spotted any Chinese military aircraft crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait in the past 24 hours, following days of military drills by Beijing around the island.
