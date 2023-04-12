TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours 14 Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
