By Ben Blanchard TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that her recent overseas trip, which included the United States, showed the world Taiwan’s determination to defend freedom and democracy, even as the prompted China to stage war games around the island.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BOJ to continue monetary easing to achieve inflation target - April 12, 2023
- Ethereum upgrade to unlock over $30 billion in crypto tokens - April 12, 2023
- Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills - April 12, 2023