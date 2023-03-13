By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a “total blockade” by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and replenishing weapons, the military said in a report.
