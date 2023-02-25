TAIPEI (Reuters) – The U.S.-led “Fab 4” semiconductor alliance of Taiwan, the United States, Japan and South Korea held its first video meeting of senior officials last week focused on supply chain resilience, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
