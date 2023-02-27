TAIPEI (Reuters) – A U.S. P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance military plane has flown through the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Monday, the latest U.S. mission through the sensitive waterway separating Taiwan from China.
