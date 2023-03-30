TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan expects a less severe reaction from China to an expected meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and has not seen any unusual Chinese military movements, a senior Taiwan security official said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Taiwan sees less severe China reaction to president’s U.S. meeting - March 29, 2023
- USD/JPY Bulls to Target 133 Ahead of Core PCE Price Index Numbers - March 29, 2023
- Qantas, Airbus to invest in Australian biofuel refinery - March 29, 2023