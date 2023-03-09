TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government said on Thursday it would allow the resumption of more direct flights to China that had been stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a show of political goodwill to Beijing despite festering military tensions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tunisian president to dissolve municipal councils months before local elections - March 9, 2023
- Taiwan to allow more China flights in show of goodwill - March 9, 2023
- UK’s Domino posts fall in annual profit, shares slip - March 9, 2023