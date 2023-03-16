TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan warned Honduras on Thursday not to be tempted by the “poison” of aid from China no matter how indebted it was and ruled out getting involved in a bidding war for diplomatic allies with its mainland rival.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Spanish banks’ exposure to Credit Suisse well below 1 billion euros, source says - March 16, 2023
- Poland breaks up spy network, says defence minister - March 16, 2023
- Taiwan warns Honduras against ‘poison’ of taking aid from China - March 16, 2023