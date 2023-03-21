TAIPEI (Reuters) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, the island’s weather bureau said, causing buildings in the capital Taipei to shake briefly but with no immediate reports of damage.
