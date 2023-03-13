TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan Vice President William Lai will on Wednesday register to run as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, the party said on Monday, his first step to run for top office at the presidential election in January.
