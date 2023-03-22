By Charlotte Greenfield KABUL (Reuters) – The Taliban administration’s former acting finance minister, Mullah Hidayatullah Badri, has been appointed as governor of Afghanistan’s central bank, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Taliban acting finance minister becomes central bank governor - March 22, 2023
- North Korea fires cruise missiles off its east coast – Yonhap - March 22, 2023
- Will the Swiss National Bank Increase Its Key Rate Despite Market Turmoil? - March 22, 2023