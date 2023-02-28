(Reuters) -Target Corp reported a surprise rise in holiday-quarter sales on Tuesday, buoyed by an increase in store traffic from discount-hungry Americans, even as it joined other retailers in cautioning on 2023 earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Uniper CEO Maubach steps down shortly after nationalisation - February 28, 2023
- U.S. bank profits slide in 2022 on higher expenses – FDIC - February 28, 2023
- U.S. house price inflation cools further in December - February 28, 2023