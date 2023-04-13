By Anna Tong and Dan Whitcomb SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A tech executive was arrested on Thursday for the stabbing murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, police said, stressing that the suspect knew the victim but declining to discuss a possible motive for the crime.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Rally Fueled by Tech Sector Surge - April 13, 2023
- Hours before Blinken visit, US condemns Vietnam’s jailing of activist - April 13, 2023
- Tech exec arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee - April 13, 2023