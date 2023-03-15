By Lewis Krauskopf NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors are gravitating toward big technology stocks as banking crisis worries rock U.S. markets, hoping the shares are better positioned to withstand a possible economic downturn and will benefit from a steep drop in bond yields.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Explainer-What is Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT-4 model? - March 15, 2023
- A dog’s (longer) life: How to cover health costs for aging pets - March 15, 2023
- Mexico banking system robust, unaffected by SVB fallout: Mexico’s banking association - March 15, 2023