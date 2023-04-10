(Reuters) – Canada’s Teck Resources on Monday doubled down on its push to reject an unsolicited $22.5 billion bid from Glencore Plc citing “fundamental flaws” in the offer and urged shareholders to instead vote for a restructuring.
