(Reuters) – Teck Resources Ltd has been approached by a unit of Vale SA, Anglo American Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc to explore deals if a planned split of the company happens, The Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.
