By Jan Strupczewski BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ten European Union countries called on Wednesday for an overhaul of the EU’s single market to make the bloc more competitive against the United States and China in the clean energy sector.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Column-Clock ticks on lofty U.S. stocks: McGeever - March 1, 2023
- Top U.N. official tours east Congo as peacekeeping mission struggles - March 1, 2023
- Ten EU members call for single market overhaul to boost competitiveness - March 1, 2023