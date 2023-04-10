By Daniel Trotta (Reuters) – A Nashville-area county council may return to the statehouse one of two Democratic Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled from the chamber last week over a gun control protest when it meets on Monday to fill the vacant seat.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT - April 10, 2023
- S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Indexes Mixed, Pressured by Weak Mega Tech Stocks - April 10, 2023
- China Inflation Softens with Producer Prices in Deflation Territory - April 10, 2023