(Reuters) -Novak Djokovic will miss next week’s Miami Open after the Serbian was denied an exemption that would have allowed him to enter the U.S. despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, tournament director James Blake said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tennis-Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status - March 18, 2023
- Germany to seek closer ties with Japan amid supply chain tension - March 18, 2023
- China’s central bank warns SVB failure shows impact of rapid global rate hikes- state media - March 18, 2023