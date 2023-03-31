(Reuters) -Wimbledon will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the grasscourt Grand Slam as ‘neutrals’ this year under certain conditions, having banned players from the two countries last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
