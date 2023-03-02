By Hyunjoo Jin SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Wednesday afternoon is expected to lay out a plan to make a smaller, more affordable electric vehicle in a move aimed at broadening his brand’s appeal and fending off competition.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tesla plans to halve production costs, affordable car a no show - March 1, 2023
- South Korea February factory activity shrinks for eighth month - March 1, 2023
- Ecuador legislative commission backs impeachment process against Lasso - March 1, 2023