SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Workers from Tesla’s Shanghai factory are taking to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being informed over the weekend about planned cuts to their performance bonuses, according to online posts and workers.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk after being told of bonus cut - April 16, 2023
- XRP Faces Sub-$0.50 on SEC v Ripple Silence and SEC Activity - April 16, 2023
- Four dead in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party shooting - April 16, 2023