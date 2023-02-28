SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc’s electric vehicle (EV) sales in China rose last week but were still running short of the pace seen in the fourth quarter, indicating the bump from discounted prices in its biggest overseas market is waning.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Portugal economy grows 6.7% in 2022, but slowing down - February 28, 2023
- Dollar heading for first monthly gain since September - February 28, 2023
- First U.S. House China select committee hearing to focus on human rights - February 28, 2023