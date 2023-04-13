By Evan Garcia and Brad Brooks LLANO, Texas (Reuters) – A rural Texas county’s public libraries will remain open while a court battle continues over whether local officials can remove books deemed inappropriate, commissioners decided on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC and a Return to $31,000 in the Hands of the US Economic Calendar - April 13, 2023
- Boeing halts deliveries of some 737 MAXs amid new supplier problem - April 13, 2023
- U.S. arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman for online intelligence leaks - April 13, 2023