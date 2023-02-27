BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s rice exports for January were at 805,519 tonnes, up 75.2% from a year earlier, helped by higher demand from the Middle East and a weak baht currency, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkish economic confidence down slightly in February - February 27, 2023
- Australian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements - February 27, 2023
- Qualcomm, Android phone makers developing satellite messaging feature - February 27, 2023