BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is falling further behind his main election rival, the daughter of popular billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, a new opinion poll showed, as the nation awaited the dissolution of parliament ahead of elections.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- At graveyard of unknown quake victims, Syrians seek news of the missing - March 20, 2023
- Marketmind: Fed halt being priced as bank blaze smoulders - March 20, 2023
- Did SVB break the Fed? Officials mull risks of more rate increases - March 20, 2023